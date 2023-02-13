Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Trade Offer from Saints Was 'Only One' LV Received

Michael Owens/Getty Images

With Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expected to be released at some point this week, many are wondering why the team didn't work harder to secure a trade for the veteran.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Raiders had an extensive process to allow teams permission to even speak with Carr. The New Orleans Saints got permission, but Carr informed Las Vegas that he would not waive his no-trade clause. Per Breer, the Saints' offer was the "only one" the team received.

"The Raiders have had five weeks to find a trade partner," Breer wrote. "At the very start, they established that a team would have to agree to trade parameters with them to get permission to talk to Carr. ... And from there, the Saints had to agree to a revised contract, and Carr had to agree to waive his no-trade clause, and obviously those things didn't happen."

Las Vegas has until Wednesday to release Carr before his salary for the 2023 season becomes guaranteed. Breer noted that Carr's expensive contract likely hindered teams from being open to giving up assets to acquire him.

"The chances of that happening were always slim, and they're basically none now," Breer wrote. "So my guess is the Raiders will cut Carr, maybe Monday, maybe Tuesday, and the Saints and [New York] Jets (the only other team to inquire with the Raiders on him) will look into signing him later in the week."

Once Carr hits the open market, he will likely be the most coveted quarterback in this year's free-agent class. The 31-year-old is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl appearance this past season and has established himself as a reliable starter who can be successful in the right situation.

Carr will have no shortage of suitors, as multiple teams around the league are seeking improvements under center.