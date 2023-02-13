MMQB: Matt Nagy a Possible Candidate to Replace Andy Reid When Chiefs HC Retires

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The subject of Andy Reid's future was a topic of conversation leading into this year's Super Bowl, even if the two-time champion put some of that talk to rest on Sunday night following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

If he does choose to call it quits, however, keep an eye on Matt Nagy.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, "whenever that time comes, I wouldn't discount the candidacy of quarterbacks coach and senior offensive assistant Nagy, who has a great relationship with Patrick Mahomes and the Hunt family, and is very close with GM Brett Veach."

