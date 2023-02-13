Report: Eagles' Lane Johnson to Have Surgery on Adductor Injury After Super Bowl Loss

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles stalwart offensive tackle Lane Johnson finally has the chance to address a nagging injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson plans to undergo surgery later this week on his torn adductor, which he played through for much of the postseason.

Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season, but he appeared in all three of the Eagles' playoff games despite his injury. The veteran lineman didn't miss an offensive snap in Super Bowl LVII, per Pro Football Reference.

Johnson started all 15 games he played this season and put forth one of the best campaigns of his 10-year career, earning his fourth selection to the Pro Bowl and first since 2019. He also was named first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

In December, Johnson set a new NFL record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack with 26. He is one of the Eagles' most valuable assets on offense, and his presence during the postseason surely helped pave the way for the team's run to the Big Game.

Unfortunately, the Eagles fell short against the Chiefs after a late penalty allowed Kansas City to set up a go-ahead field goal, which Harrison Butker converted with eight seconds left on the clock to secure the 38-35 victory.

The time off will surely be beneficial to Johnson's recovery. However, his contract could be an issue this offseason, as he's set to count for a $24.2 million cap hit in 2023. The Eagles face some significant decisions in the coming months, and Johnson's deal is likely a top priority for the franchise.