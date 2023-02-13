Mike Brey 'Definitely' Not Retiring After Decision to Step Down as Notre Dame HC

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey says he is not retiring despite his decision to step down after the season.

"Definitely not done coaching," Brey told Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

The 63-year-old announced last month that he would leave Notre Dame at the end of the season, ending his 23-year tenure.

"It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future," Brey said.

The 2022-23 season has been a disappointment for the Fighting Irish, who entered Monday with a 10-15 overall record and 2-12 mark in the ACC. Only Louisville has fewer wins in conference play.

Notre Dame has made the NCAA tournament just once since 2017, earning a spot in the First Four last year. It went on a surprising run to the second round, defeating Rutgers and sixth-seeded Alabama before a close loss to No. 3 Texas Tech, but this year's team hasn't kept the momentum after losing Blake Wesley to the NBA.

Brey found plenty of success during his time in South Bend, becoming the winningest coach of the men's program with 482 victories. He's led the team to the NCAA tournament 13 times, reaching the Elite Eight twice, while winning one ACC tournament.

The experience could help him if he moves to a new location, which he discussed during his January press conference.

"I wouldn't rule out being around young people and teaching and coaching again," Brey told reporters. "I don't think I want to jump back into that next year. But, you know, most need time to think about it.

"Again, I'm kind of excited about my next chapter," he continued. "I have no idea what the hell it's going to be, but I'm excited about that and relocating probably somewhere else."

Notre Dame has yet to announce a successor.