NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Discussed Joining Ravens' Staff; Not an 'Imminent Fit'

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with Baltimore Ravens representatives Sunday about a job on the coaching staff, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported the discussions "did not produce an imminent fit on timing and other factors at this specific time."

