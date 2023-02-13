X

    NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Discussed Joining Ravens' Staff; Not an 'Imminent Fit'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
    Tom Hauck/Getty Images

    Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with Baltimore Ravens representatives Sunday about a job on the coaching staff, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

    Anderson reported the discussions "did not produce an imminent fit on timing and other factors at this specific time."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.