7 Players Whom Teams Will Overpay for at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The March 3 NHL trading deadline marks the time by which playoff teams add to the roster. In some cases, teams are hoping to add a difference-maker. For others, the next few weeks will be about rounding off the roster with a final tweak.

General managers are under pressure—from fans, from the locker room and from ownership—to make a deep playoff run. Other good teams will make additions in hopes of becoming great. One has to keep up.

Consequently, the moment is ripe for ruinous decisions. Previous deadlines have provided the entertainment of some legendary blunders. In 2012, the Red Wings threw away the first-round pick that became Andrei Vasilevskiy in order to rent depth defenseman Kyle Quincey. In 2014, the Washington Capitals gifted the Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg in order to acquire Martin Erat.

The 2023 deadline should be no different. Desperation is the foundation for poor decision-making in the heat of the moment. Valuations are inflated at this time of year. By the summer, a handful of GMs will regret their decisions and wish they had kept those assets now missing from their toolbox.

Here are seven players available at the 2023 NHL trading deadline who are likely to cost more than they are worth.