Sparta Prague's Jakub Jankto Publicly Comes out as Gay: I Want to Live 'in Freedom'

Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Czech Republic and Sparta Prague midfielder Jakub Jankto publicly came out as gay Monday in a post on social media in which he said he wants to live "in freedom" and "without fears"

Jankto, 27, now becomes one of the few active men's soccer players to publicly come out in recent years joining Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United in 2021 and Jake Daniels of Blackpool in May of last year. Cavallo became the first active men's player to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu did so in 1990.

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom," Jankto said in the post. "Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

While Jankto decided to come out publicly about his sexual orientation now, he had already told people within Sparta Prague a while ago, according to the club.

Sparta Prague followed Jankto's post with a statement of support.

"Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club some time ago," the club said in a statement. "Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters."

Jankto, who is on loan from La Liga's Getafe, is best known for his time spent in Serie A where he made 155 appearances for Sampdoria and Udinese. The 27-year-old also has 45 caps for his country, playing in all of the Czech Republic's games during the 2021 Euros.