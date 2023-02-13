Bills' Damar Hamlin Hopes for NFL Return 'Eventually'; Says He's 'Doing Great'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discussed his plans to return to the NFL Monday on Good Morning America after suffering a cardiac arrest in January:

"Eventually," Hamlin said when asked if he wants to play again. "That's always the goal, but I'm allowing that to be in God's hands."

The 24-year-old added that the doctors are currently unsure if he will be able to return to football.

"It's a tough situation," Hamlin told Michael Strahan. "They can't really tell because it's an 'up to me' thing. It's a long road."

Hamlin collapsed on the field during his team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After spending a week in a Cincinnati hospital, he was released and has been on the road to recovery over the past month.

"I'm doing great," Hamlin told Good Morning America. "Every morning, every night I take 10 deep breathes to myself and it puts everything in perspective for me. I'm doing great."

Hamlin attended Sunday's Super Bowl and sat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.