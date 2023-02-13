X

    Bills' Damar Hamlin Hopes for NFL Return 'Eventually'; Says He's 'Doing Great'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 09: Damar Hamlin poses for a photo during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discussed his plans to return to the NFL Monday on Good Morning America after suffering a cardiac arrest in January:

    Good Morning America @GMA

    Physically, <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a> says he is "doing great" but emotionally, his recovery will take longer: "I'm still working through things."<br><br>He tells <a href="https://twitter.com/michaelstrahan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@michaelstrahan</a> he hopes to get back to playing football "eventually." <a href="https://t.co/4tUkMAz330">https://t.co/4tUkMAz330</a> <a href="https://t.co/a75DArkZuo">pic.twitter.com/a75DArkZuo</a>

    "Eventually," Hamlin said when asked if he wants to play again. "That's always the goal, but I'm allowing that to be in God's hands."

    The 24-year-old added that the doctors are currently unsure if he will be able to return to football.

    "It's a tough situation," Hamlin told Michael Strahan. "They can't really tell because it's an 'up to me' thing. It's a long road."

    Hamlin collapsed on the field during his team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After spending a week in a Cincinnati hospital, he was released and has been on the road to recovery over the past month.

    "I'm doing great," Hamlin told Good Morning America. "Every morning, every night I take 10 deep breathes to myself and it puts everything in perspective for me. I'm doing great."

    Hamlin attended Sunday's Super Bowl and sat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

