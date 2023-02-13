NFL Rumors: Latest on Chiefs, Patriots' Games in Germany During 2023 Season

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

NFL fans in Germany are set for plenty of football action in the 2023 season and may not have to wait long between the two scheduled games, according to ProFootballTalk's Peter King.

The NFL plans to schedule the matchups in Germany on consecutive Sundays, per King, after a successful debut in November with the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

Over 69,000 fans showed up to watch Tom Brady take on Geno Smith.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots are the host teams and would play their games in an eight-day span, per King.

King added that the games will likely be played in Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park, which has a retractable roof and is about four miles from the city center. Deutsche Bank Park is the home of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, last year's Europa League champions.

It has been rumored that the Chicago Bears will be the opponents for the Chiefs, while the Patriots may match up against the New Orleans Saints.