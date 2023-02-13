X

    Peter King Would 'Bet a Lot' That Los Angeles Hosts NFL Super Bowl in 2026 or 2027

    Francisco RosaFebruary 13, 2023

    SoFi Stadium, site of the CFP national championship game, stands Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia faces TCU Monday for the title. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Just a year after SoFi Stadium hosted the Super Bowl, the NFL's biggest game may head back to Los Angeles soon, according to Peter King of ProFootballTalk.

    Per King, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is likely to announce the location of two more Super Bowls by the end of the year. With the next two iterations set to be held in Las Vegas and New Orleans, King expects Los Angeles will host again in either 2026 or 2027.

    Tied with Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as the most expensive and newest stadiums in the league with a construction cost of $1.9 billion, SoFi is sure to see a lot of Super Bowl action over the coming years.

    King wrote that it is the type of venue made to host the sport's biggest game every few years and that the NFL enjoyed the facilities and the city during Super Bowl LVI.

    Peter King Would 'Bet a Lot' That Los Angeles Hosts NFL Super Bowl in 2026 or 2027
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon