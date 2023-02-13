Patrick Mahomes Reveals Halftime Speech to Rally Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes helped his team turn things around to win Super Bowl 57, both on the field and off it.

Things looked bleak at halftime for the Chiefs. They trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-14, while Mahomes had reaggravated his ankle injury and limped into the locker room. The offense was flat with one scoring drive in four opportunities.

"We weren't playing with our normal joy," he said about the first half, per Peter King of ProFootballTalk. "I said you can't let the moment overtake you."

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Mahomes was the final person to speak to the team before the Chiefs came out for the second half.

"Let's leave it all out there for 30 minutes," the quarterback said, "and see what happens."

The Chiefs responded with a huge second half, scoring 24 points on four offensive drives to pull out the 38-35 come-from-behind victory.

Mahomes was a difference-maker on the field to key the Chiefs offense, but the 27-year-old also showcased his leadership while winning his second career Super Bowl title.