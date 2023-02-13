Travis Kelce Says He'll Only Ever Play for Chiefs or Andy Reid After Super Bowl Win

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After winning his second Super Bowl in the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce reaffirmed that he doesn't plan on going anywhere else anytime soon.

While speaking on ESPN's NFL Primetime, Kelce, 33, spoke of the special system that the Chiefs created with head coach Andy Reid.

"Man, it's a cheat code, the Andy Reid cheat code," Kelce said of the Chiefs' tactical advantage. "He's dialing up his favorite order every single week, man, and it's a luxury, man. That's why you'll only see me playing for Kansas City my entire career, or for Andy Reid, because I know he's gonna give me the best opportunity to go out there and have success."

Kelce was, unsurprisingly, the leading receiver for Kansas City in the Super Bowl, finishing with six receptions for 81 yards and the team's first touchdown of the game.

He was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Cincinnati, and since the, he has turned himself not only into Patrick Mahomes' favorite target, but one of the best players in franchise history.

Over his 10 seasons, he has won two Super Bowls, been named to eight Pro Bowls and was a part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Kelce is also likely to become Kansas City's all-time receiving yards leader next season, as he trails fellow tight end Tony Gonzalez by just 596 yards.

Despite all the success he's had in his career, Kelce felt an extra sense of validation after winning his second championship in four years.

"It just makes you feel like you're official," he said. "You know, it wasn't just a one-hit wonder. It wasn't just rookie or beginner's luck. It's something that you've built over and over and over again."