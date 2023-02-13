76ers Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon to Sign Contract; Was Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a contract agreement with center Dewayne Dedmon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Dedmon spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last week. The Spurs waived the 33-year-old so he could explore signing with a contender for the season's stretch run.

