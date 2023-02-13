Patrick Mahomes Says Jalen Hurts Shouldn't Have Any Doubters Left After Super Bowl 57

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts didn't walk away from his first Super Bowl with a ring, but he did gain a fan in Patrick Mahomes.

"If there were any doubters left, there shouldn't be now," Mahomes told reporters after his Chiefs pulled off a 38-35 win over Hurts' Eagles. "The way he stepped up on this stage, ran, threw the ball, whatever it took for his team to win, that was a special performance. I don't want it to get lost in the loss that they had.

"Even when we took the momentum in that game and we went up eight points in the fourth quarter, for him to respond and move his team right down the football field and run it in himself in the two-point conversion—it was a special performance by him."

