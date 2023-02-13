X

    Patrick Mahomes Says Jalen Hurts Shouldn't Have Any Doubters Left After Super Bowl 57

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    FILE PHOTO (EDITOR'S NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1445115801, 1195611619 - GRADIENT ADDED) In this composite image a comparison has been made between quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles (L) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (R). They will meet in Super Bowl LVII on February 12,2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ***LEFT IMAGE PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks across the field in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Jalen Hurts didn't walk away from his first Super Bowl with a ring, but he did gain a fan in Patrick Mahomes.

    "If there were any doubters left, there shouldn't be now," Mahomes told reporters after his Chiefs pulled off a 38-35 win over Hurts' Eagles. "The way he stepped up on this stage, ran, threw the ball, whatever it took for his team to win, that was a special performance. I don't want it to get lost in the loss that they had.

    "Even when we took the momentum in that game and we went up eight points in the fourth quarter, for him to respond and move his team right down the football field and run it in himself in the two-point conversion—it was a special performance by him."

