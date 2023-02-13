Jalen Hurts Says Eagles' Super Bowl 57 Loss to Chiefs Will 'Motivate' Him

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts is already turning his team's 38-35 Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs into motivational fuel for the seasons ahead.

"We lost," he told reporters after the game. "We came here to win. We came up short. It's something that I know will motivate me."

Hurts added, "You either win or you learn."

