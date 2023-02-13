Super Bowl 58 Odds: Chiefs, Bills Open as Favorites to Win 2023-24 NFL Title

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and we can officially start looking ahead to next year's title game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is the early favorite to win it all once again next season, opening at +600 (bet $100 to win $600). A potential third Super Bowl title in five years would officially cement the Chiefs as a dynasty.

The Eagles opened at +900 after Sunday's loss. Those odds are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for fourth-best behind the Buffalo Bills, who came in at +700, San Francisco 49ers at +800 and Chiefs.



Kansas City has a bright future with a core that should remain intact for years, led by star quarterback and Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Philadelphia also has a strong chance at duplicating this season's success, as the team is in good hands with 24-year-old quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the way.

Teams across the NFL will be loading up to dethrone the Chiefs next year. The AFC presents a tough road with the Bills and the Bengals hoping to end Kansas City's run of dominance. Along with the Eagles, top contenders in the NFC are expected to be the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The teams with the longest odds to win next year's Super Bowl are the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, who opened at +20,000.