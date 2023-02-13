Super Bowl Quarter Score 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles 4th Quarter Update and Recap

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years behind a 17-point fourth quarter.

The Chiefs scored two touchdowns to take the lead and answered the Eagles' lone fourth quarter score with a game-winning drive that ended in Harrison Butker's field goal to win the game 38-35.

Kansas City took control of the contest through two similar scoring plays in which Patrick Mahomes connected with Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

Toney was wide open on his five-yard touchdown catch that put the Chiefs ahead by one point. That score gave Kansas City its first lead.

Toney set up the second Chiefs touchdown of the fourth quarter with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

Moore hauled in his touchdown pass on the opposite end of the field. The four-yard connection between Mahomes and Moore gave the Chiefs an eight-point advantage.

Philadelphia responded on a drive that ended with Jalen Hurts' third rushing touchdown. Hurts got into the end zone on a quarterback sneak after he hit an open DeVonta Smith for a 45-yard pass.

Smith tiptoed the sideline, but he was unable to get into the end zone as his momentum took him out of bounds at the two-yard-line.

Hurts leveled the score at 35 points apiece on a two-point conversion run.

As Kansas City did for most of the second half, it went right down the field on the Philadelphia defense.

The Chiefs faced third down at the Eagles 15-yard-line. Mahomes' pass was incomplete in the direction of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding on the pass and that allowed Kansas City to run out the clock.

Kansas City positioned the ball in the center of the field for Harrison Butker to easily knock in the game-winning 27-yard field goal.

Philadelphia had one play to try and win the game, but Hurts' heave landed short of his wide receivers.

Final Score: Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35