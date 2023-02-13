'Legend' Patrick Mahomes Hyped by Twitter as Chiefs Beat Eagles in Super Bowl 2023

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

If you know of a way to stop Patrick Mahomes, then NFL coaches are all ears.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for a third time after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. Harrison Butker's 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining was the difference.

For Mahomes and the Chiefs, efficiency trumped volume. He finished 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles dominated possession and kept Kansas City's offense off the field for long stretches.

Even though this was far from his most prolific performance, Mahomes' legend continues to grow now that he's a two-time champion.

The newly crowned NFL MVP also shrugged off the ankle injury that has been nagging him in recent weeks. When he limped off the field inside the final two minutes of the second quarter, it looked like Chad Henne might be running the offense.

Instead, Mahomes returned for the second half and didn't miss a beat.

This was supposed to be a bit of a retooling year for the Chiefs after they traded Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Instead, they finish tied for the NFL's best record in the regular season and lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.

You don't want to get ahead of yourself, but Mahomes is on a special kind of trajectory at this point. Even at the height of the New England Patriots' dynasty, Tom Brady didn't carry this aura of inevitability.

The 2022 season just ended, but it's not too early to start penciling Kansas City in to Super Bowl LVIII next year.