    'Legend' Patrick Mahomes Hyped by Twitter as Chiefs Beat Eagles in Super Bowl 2023

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs motions against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    If you know of a way to stop Patrick Mahomes, then NFL coaches are all ears.

    The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for a third time after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. Harrison Butker's 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining was the difference.

    For Mahomes and the Chiefs, efficiency trumped volume. He finished 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles dominated possession and kept Kansas City's offense off the field for long stretches.

    Even though this was far from his most prolific performance, Mahomes' legend continues to grow now that he's a two-time champion.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Patrick Mahomes in the second half <a href="https://t.co/IX5CIP1unH">pic.twitter.com/IX5CIP1unH</a>

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Mahomes is cookin'<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://t.co/DhHgPw1f5v">pic.twitter.com/DhHgPw1f5v</a>

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    QBs with 3 passing TD and 50+ rushing yards in Super Bowl history<br><br>Patrick Mahomes<br>Joe Montana <a href="https://t.co/CU6kB2JWol">pic.twitter.com/CU6kB2JWol</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Shouldn't overshadow an absolutely unreal second half from Mahomes, though. Legendary stuff.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    I guess Mahomes is turning into Michael Jordan. Now he's even got the tongue hanging out as he throws. Of course, that can be dangerous.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    FIVE YEARS. <br><br>2 MVPS<br><br>2 SUPER BOWL MVPS<br><br>THE BEST START TO A CAREER WE'VE EVER SEEN. <br><br>PATRICK BLEEPING MAHOMES

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    Experience beats talent sometimes! Great game!! Mahomes building a great legacy !! Man is Great!

    buckets @buckets

    patrick mahomes doing his best nba legends impressions tonight <a href="https://t.co/S0ChezcPjf">pic.twitter.com/S0ChezcPjf</a>

    The newly crowned NFL MVP also shrugged off the ankle injury that has been nagging him in recent weeks. When he limped off the field inside the final two minutes of the second quarter, it looked like Chad Henne might be running the offense.

    Instead, Mahomes returned for the second half and didn't miss a beat.

    THUMP @THump

    <a href="https://t.co/zKM2Eb5XLJ">pic.twitter.com/zKM2Eb5XLJ</a>

    Jeff Rosen @jeff_rosen88

    Mahomes and the ankle just ran waaaaaaaay downfield. <br>Legend.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Chiefs trainers trying to heal Patrick Mahomes' ankle in the locker room at halftime <a href="https://t.co/xaOHe7MsgI">pic.twitter.com/xaOHe7MsgI</a>

    Jason Gallagher @jga41agher

    Patrick Mahomes' ankle right now <a href="https://t.co/Jmw4EkWnn2">pic.twitter.com/Jmw4EkWnn2</a>

    philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

    They're gonna inject something the FDA hasn't even approved yet in Mahomes ankle

    Stefan Fatsis @stefanfatsis

    Halftime was so long that Mahomes had surgery on his ankle and finished rehab

    Matt Ufford @mattufford

    hearing from sources that Rihanna's set has healed Patrick Mahomes' ankle

    Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

    Mahomes rn <a href="https://t.co/nYlATFcQyE">pic.twitter.com/nYlATFcQyE</a>

    This was supposed to be a bit of a retooling year for the Chiefs after they traded Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Instead, they finish tied for the NFL's best record in the regular season and lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.

    You don't want to get ahead of yourself, but Mahomes is on a special kind of trajectory at this point. Even at the height of the New England Patriots' dynasty, Tom Brady didn't carry this aura of inevitability.

    The 2022 season just ended, but it's not too early to start penciling Kansas City in to Super Bowl LVIII next year.