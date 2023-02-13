X

    Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: Twitter Reacts to Rihanna's Performance

    Erin WalshFebruary 13, 2023

    Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles got off to an entertaining start in Glendale, Arizona, and Rihanna continued the festivities with a terrific halftime performance that certainly lived up to the hype.

    Rihanna had to follow up last year's performance that included a group of hiphop legends in Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It's safe to say the crowd loved her performance.

    Some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry were quick to share their excitement about the performance:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Rih got so many killer tracks!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♦️

    Khalil Herbert @JuiceHerbert

    Rihanna got them hits Fr 🔥

    AJ Green III @AjGofor6

    Rihanna 🔥

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    What an incredible stage set-up.<br><br>Rihanna.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    Davon Godchaux @ChauxDown

    She got bangers for days🔥

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    She killed this!!

    Keef Morris @Keefmorris

    Forgot how many hits Rihanna got!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Tyler Boyd @boutdat_23

    Her performance was so dope make me mad we not apart of the SB 🤦🏽‍♂️

    Alex Morgan @alexmorgan13

    Back like she never left🔥🔥 RIHANNA

    CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

    Gotta put together a new RIh playlist asap

    Robert Iger @RobertIger

    Fantastic half time show, <a href="https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rihanna</a>!!!!

    Halle Berry @halleberry

    one word. Rihanna. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    Rihanna started off her performance with her 2015 hit "B---h Better Have My Money," followed by 2011's "Where Have You Been."

    NFL @NFL

    Yes. Yes. Yes. 💃 <a href="https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rihanna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleMusicHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleMusicHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/1aaU8TOpNQ">pic.twitter.com/1aaU8TOpNQ</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Everything. <a href="https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rihanna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleMusicHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleMusicHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/shK5n9wCcN">pic.twitter.com/shK5n9wCcN</a>

    NFL @NFL

    😵‍💫 <a href="https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rihanna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleMusicHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleMusicHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wdl6boI4Xc">pic.twitter.com/Wdl6boI4Xc</a>

    She also sung some of her other biggest hits, including "Only Girl (In the World)" and "We Found Love" followed by "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Wild Thoughts."

    NFL @NFL

    Moooood <a href="https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rihanna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleMusicHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleMusicHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/lPAvtGFNqz">pic.twitter.com/lPAvtGFNqz</a>

    The star ended her performance with "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Umbrella," "Run This Town" and "Diamonds."

    Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: Twitter Reacts to Rihanna's Performance
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIRI.<br><br>Thank you. ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/cvb2qYfqHc">pic.twitter.com/cvb2qYfqHc</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Unreal. <a href="https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rihanna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleMusicHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleMusicHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/ffPJk08ygg">pic.twitter.com/ffPJk08ygg</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Chills. <a href="https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rihanna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleMusicHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleMusicHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZdNgYCh54y">pic.twitter.com/ZdNgYCh54y</a>

    Rihanna's performance is certainly one that will stick with music fans for a very long time, and next year's performer(s) is going to have some very big shoes to fill.

    Fans that weren't very caught up in the halftime show can stay tuned for an entertaining second half with the Eagles entering the third quarter up 24-14.