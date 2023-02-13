Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: Twitter Reacts to Rihanna's Performance

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles got off to an entertaining start in Glendale, Arizona, and Rihanna continued the festivities with a terrific halftime performance that certainly lived up to the hype.

Rihanna had to follow up last year's performance that included a group of hiphop legends in Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It's safe to say the crowd loved her performance.

Some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry were quick to share their excitement about the performance:

Rihanna started off her performance with her 2015 hit "B---h Better Have My Money," followed by 2011's "Where Have You Been."

She also sung some of her other biggest hits, including "Only Girl (In the World)" and "We Found Love" followed by "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Wild Thoughts."

The star ended her performance with "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Umbrella," "Run This Town" and "Diamonds."

Rihanna's performance is certainly one that will stick with music fans for a very long time, and next year's performer(s) is going to have some very big shoes to fill.

Fans that weren't very caught up in the halftime show can stay tuned for an entertaining second half with the Eagles entering the third quarter up 24-14.