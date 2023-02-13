Jalen Hurts Praised by NFL Twitter Despite Eagles' Loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are champions, but Jalen Hurts still shined bright on his first Super Bowl stage.

Kansas defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, giving the Chiefs their second Lombardi Trophy in four years and further adding to Patrick Mahomes' burgeoning legacy.

Mahomes engineered a game-winning drive in the final minutes that ended in a Harrison Butker field goal, although the march down the field was assisted by a questionable defensive holding call on an incomplete pass on a third down.

It was a brutal end for the Eagles, who hung with Mahomes and Co. throughout the game thanks in large part to Hurts' brilliance. Hurts completed 27-of-38 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions while adding 70 yards and three scores on the ground.

Social media had plenty of praise for the Philadelphia quarterback:

Hurts' dual-threat playmaking was a primary reason the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, and the 24-year-old was anything but intimidated by the moment. He wasted no time with an immediate connection to DeVonta Smith on the first drive, which he capped off with his first touchdown run on one of his unstoppable quarterback sneaks.

He mixed in a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown during a first half that also saw him overcome a massive mistake where he lost a fumble that Nick Bolton scooped up and returned for a touchdown.

The young star redeemed himself on the very next drive with another touchdown run and then responded when his team was losing in the fourth quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that he finished with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion to tie it.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the next time they got the ball back was a desperation situation for the final play after Mahomes added yet another championship moment to his resume with the winning drive.