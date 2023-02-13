X

    Jalen Hurts Praised by NFL Twitter Despite Eagles' Loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs are champions, but Jalen Hurts still shined bright on his first Super Bowl stage.

    Kansas defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, giving the Chiefs their second Lombardi Trophy in four years and further adding to Patrick Mahomes' burgeoning legacy.

    Mahomes engineered a game-winning drive in the final minutes that ended in a Harrison Butker field goal, although the march down the field was assisted by a questionable defensive holding call on an incomplete pass on a third down.

    It was a brutal end for the Eagles, who hung with Mahomes and Co. throughout the game thanks in large part to Hurts' brilliance. Hurts completed 27-of-38 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions while adding 70 yards and three scores on the ground.

    Social media had plenty of praise for the Philadelphia quarterback:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jalen Hurts now has most rush TDs AND rush yards by QB in a Super Bowl 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/vPFKPM1jIM">pic.twitter.com/vPFKPM1jIM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HURTS SCORES FIRST 👀 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/4amMTe39iK">pic.twitter.com/4amMTe39iK</a>

    Jalen Hurts Praised by NFL Twitter Despite Eagles' Loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chiefs defense trying to stop Jalen Hurts <a href="https://t.co/7WYQBG9yv2">pic.twitter.com/7WYQBG9yv2</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Watching Hurts torch this defense <a href="https://t.co/QVs4rZMG8q">pic.twitter.com/QVs4rZMG8q</a>

    Adam Rank @adamrank

    It's almost like Jalen Hurts is good at playing quarterback. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    The Eagles QB sneak is the best in football. <br><br>Damn near impossible to stop. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Jalen Hurts is a cheat code on QB sneaks.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jalen Hurts becomes the first QB to have 3 games with a Rush TD in a single postseason <a href="https://t.co/O0xr8oz9o5">pic.twitter.com/O0xr8oz9o5</a>

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    Terrific poise from Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith on the opening drive. Handful of players took big shots from the Chiefs, but Hurts stayed composed as he directed the offense to an opening score. He caps the drive with his own rushing TD.<br><br>Eagles lead 7-0 early

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    A.J. BROWN OH MY GOODNESS 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/B8tG2u2Wrw">pic.twitter.com/B8tG2u2Wrw</a>

    Matt Hinton @MattRHinton

    college Jalen Hurts: benched because he couldn't effectively push the ball downfield in the playoffs<br><br>NFL Jalen Hurts: bombs away in the goddam Super Bowl

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    That's a special, difference-making play by Jalen Hurts.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    That's big-time from Jalen Hurts on this stage, responding to that fumble with a TD drive. <br><br>He's 13-for-16 for 145 yards, 61 rushing yards on 10 carries, 3 total TDs.

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL history to rush for 2+ touchdowns and throw for another in a Super Bowl.<a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowlLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowlLVII</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The only QBs with 100+ PASS YDS, 50+ RUSH YDS, 3+ TOT TD in a Super Bowl: <br><br>— Jalen Hurts<br>— Joe Montana <br><br>It's only halftime. <a href="https://t.co/zE5fAxV8nP">pic.twitter.com/zE5fAxV8nP</a>

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    Jalen Hurts is ''Him '' ladies and gentlemen 🤫

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JALEN HURTS' FIRST HALF 🔥<br><br>17/22<br>3 TD<br>246 TOT YDS<br><br>HIM. <a href="https://t.co/n1e2Ph7iSU">pic.twitter.com/n1e2Ph7iSU</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    JALEN HURTS PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS BACK <a href="https://t.co/kMul4mVZcw">pic.twitter.com/kMul4mVZcw</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Jalen Hurts is a monster.

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    H1M <a href="https://t.co/6YgtYioAit">https://t.co/6YgtYioAit</a> <a href="https://t.co/17yT5NyCGT">pic.twitter.com/17yT5NyCGT</a>

    Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg

    Incredible Super Bowl from Jalen Hurts.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Jalen Hurts is doing his part for the Eagles<br><br>304 passing yards<br>1 pass TD<br>70 rush yards<br>3 rush TD <a href="https://t.co/TtygCTNHxk">pic.twitter.com/TtygCTNHxk</a>

    Hurts' dual-threat playmaking was a primary reason the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, and the 24-year-old was anything but intimidated by the moment. He wasted no time with an immediate connection to DeVonta Smith on the first drive, which he capped off with his first touchdown run on one of his unstoppable quarterback sneaks.

    He mixed in a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown during a first half that also saw him overcome a massive mistake where he lost a fumble that Nick Bolton scooped up and returned for a touchdown.

    The young star redeemed himself on the very next drive with another touchdown run and then responded when his team was losing in the fourth quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that he finished with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion to tie it.

    Unfortunately for the Eagles, the next time they got the ball back was a desperation situation for the final play after Mahomes added yet another championship moment to his resume with the winning drive.