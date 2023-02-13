Super Bowl Quarter Score 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles 2nd Quarter Update and Recap

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles controlled the second quarter of Super Bowl 57.

Nick Sirianni's team held the ball for over 12 minutes and opened up a 24-14 lead on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles took the lead on the first play of the second quarter. Jalen Hurts unleashed a 45-yard toss to A.J. Brown in the left corner of the end zone for the Eagles' second touchdown of the contest.

Brown's scoring catch marked his first major involvement in the game. DeVonta Smith led the Eagles with four catches in the first quarter.

Philadelphia's only error came on its first full drive of the second quarter.

The Chiefs' defensive score came from Nick Bolton on a 36-yard fumble recovery. The linebacker sprinted into the end zone without any Eagles players in his vicinity. Bolton picked up the pigskin after Hurts dropped the ball on an attempted scramble.

Philadelphia responded to the turnover with its third scoring drive that was finished off by a Hurts four-yard touchdown run. Hurts also scored the opening touchdown in the first period.

Hurts opened that series with a 14-yard run through the left side of the offensive line. The Eagles went right back to the quarterback run after the fumble occurred on a similar play.

Kansas City's offense had the ball in its hands for two brief stints. The Chiefs went three-and-out after the Brown touchdown and then had a five-play, nine-yard drive following Hurts' rushing score.

The second Kansas City drive ended after Patrick Mahomes was tackled by T.J. Edwards on a short run on 3rd-and-15.

Mahomes limped off the field with an apparent ankle injury similar to the one he suffered in the divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philadelphia appeared to break a big gain on the ensuing drive, but DeVonta Smith's catch was ruled incomplete after he did not survive the ground.

The Eagles used a 22-yard pass play from Hurts to Brown to get into field-goal range. Brown holds the Eagles receiving lead with 74 yards on three catches. Travis Kelce has three catches on 60 yards for the Chiefs, but he did not catch a pass in the second quarter.

Jake Elliott knocked in the first made field goal of the contest from 35 yards to send the game to halftime.

Second-Quarter Score: Philadelphia 24, Kansas City 14