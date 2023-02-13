Chiefs' Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski for 2nd Place in NFL Playoff TD Catches

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Travis Kelce is inevitable.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles to tie the game 7-7.

The score gave Kelce sole possession of second on the list of most postseason touchdown catches of all time with 16. He passed former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and now trails only Jerry Rice, whose 22 are the most in NFL history.

Kelce has also now scored a touchdown in each of his last six playoff games dating back to a January 2022 wild-card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 33-year-old is only going to continue to set postseason records alongside Patrick Mahomes, and it's possible he'll add another touchdown to his score sheet on Sunday night.