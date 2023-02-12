Super Bowl National Anthem 2023: Twitter Reacts to Chris Stapleton's Performance

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Before Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes faced off in Super Bowl LVII, Chris Stapleton took center stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner performed the national anthem ahead of the annual showcase. If it was a preview of the game to come, then a memorable Super Bowl could be in store.

Stapleton received enormous praise on social media:

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni even teared up on the sideline:

Every year plenty of interested viewers break out the stopwatches to time out the length of the anthem. Stapleton was finished in a little over two minutes based on unofficial counts. That was good news for everybody who bet the under:

Leading up to the event, Stapleton reflected how the anthem is "not an easy song for singers."

"It's one that can go horribly wrong as we've seen many times in the past," he told reporters. "But if you're gonna do it, this is the place to do it. I'm gonna go out there and play. And play it like I play it."

At Super Bowl XXV, Whitney Houston set the gold standard with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that hasn't been topped and may never be bested.

Stapleton will probably settle for his mistake-free performance Sunday.