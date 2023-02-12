X

    Super Bowl National Anthem 2023: Twitter Reacts to Chris Stapleton's Performance

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    Before Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes faced off in Super Bowl LVII, Chris Stapleton took center stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

    The eight-time Grammy Award winner performed the national anthem ahead of the annual showcase. If it was a preview of the game to come, then a memorable Super Bowl could be in store.

    Stapleton received enormous praise on social media:

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    Chris Stapleton will always be a good decision.

    Calais Campbell @CalaisCampbell

    Chris Stapleton killed that National Anthem! This is gonna be a great game

    The Chad Dukes Show @chaddukes

    God Bless Stapleton, man.

    J'na Jefferson @jnajefferson

    No one:<br><br>Me watching Chris Stapleton: <a href="https://t.co/1X6KRT4NWH">pic.twitter.com/1X6KRT4NWH</a>

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Yessir Chris Stapleton 💯💯💯.

    Aaron Henry @AaronHenry7

    I could listen to Chris Stapleton all day!!!! His Voice is Incredible

    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni even teared up on the sideline:

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    Special moment for Nick Sirianni❤️ <a href="https://t.co/SjR5TjzCYw">pic.twitter.com/SjR5TjzCYw</a>

    Jenna Harner @JennaHarner11

    Nick Sirianni letting the tears flow- he told Tom Rinaldi ahead of the game he would listen to Whitney Houston's National Anthem and envisioned what it would be like to coach in a Super Bowl.<br><br>Now, he gets to live that moment

    Augusta Stone @augustalstone

    Chris Stapleton makes me cry too, Nick Sirianni. Perfect and beautiful, as always

    Stephanie Farr @FarFarrAway

    Nick Sirianni openly sobbing and Jason Kelce quietly singing along to the National Anthem is giving me ALL the feels. They are totally taking in and appreciating this moment and it's beautiful.

    Every year plenty of interested viewers break out the stopwatches to time out the length of the anthem. Stapleton was finished in a little over two minutes based on unofficial counts. That was good news for everybody who bet the under:

    br_betting @br_betting

    THE NATIONAL ANTHEM GOES UNDER 2:05 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/nEYVoA3gSh">pic.twitter.com/nEYVoA3gSh</a>

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    I don't care if y'all bet the under on the anthem. Chris Stapleton can take as long as he as he wants.

    John Hyslop @sloprules

    Sad day when a country singer goes under on the national anthem.

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Anthem went under

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    Congrats to Chris Stapleton for a brisk and well-done anthem. Didn't make it about himself. Brought the under into port safely

    John Bridges @JohnBridges

    For the true <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> degenerates, I clocked the national anthem at 2:02.66. I believe the under hit -- but just barely. I went from the start of first syllable to end of the last syllable; didn't factor in the guitar strums.

    Leading up to the event, Stapleton reflected how the anthem is "not an easy song for singers."

    "It's one that can go horribly wrong as we've seen many times in the past," he told reporters. "But if you're gonna do it, this is the place to do it. I'm gonna go out there and play. And play it like I play it."

    At Super Bowl XXV, Whitney Houston set the gold standard with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that hasn't been topped and may never be bested.

    Stapleton will probably settle for his mistake-free performance Sunday.