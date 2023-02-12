Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Saints Wanted QB to Take Pay Cut; Raiders Eyed 3rd-Rounder

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The New Orleans Saints wanted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to take a pay cut as part of the parameters for a hypothetical trade, and the Silver and Black wanted a third-round draft choice in return, per Vic Tafur, Larry Holder and Jeff Howe of The Athletic:

"New Orleans received permission to speak with Carr and the quarterback visited the Saints on Feb. 8. The Saints were the only team that showed interest in trading for Carr and wanted him to take a pay cut, a league source said.

"The Raiders asked for a third-round pick, but were willing to be flexible on compensation, according to a league source. Ultimately, teams didn't want to take on Carr's contract."

The Raiders decided to part ways with the nine-year veteran, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that Carr is refusing to waive his no-trade clause, which will lead to his eventual release.

Carr and his wife, Heather, had a two-day visit with the Saints, per Sean Fazende of FOX 8.

In the end, a trade did not work out. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided more context on the matter:

As The Athletic noted, Carr will now be released before Wednesday.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Carr completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns (14 interceptions) and 3,522 yards in 2022.

The Saints, meanwhile, don't have a long-term solution at quarterback right now. They rolled with veteran Andy Dalton as QB1 last year, and he is now a free agent. Jameis Winston, who served as the backup, is still under contract.

New Orleans could still be an option for Carr, albeit as a free agent. For now, though, his Raider tenure is nearing its official close while the signal-caller ponders his next move.