    No. 1 South Carolina Tipped by WCBB Fans to Repeat as Champs After Routing No. 3 LSU

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) joins teammates reacting after a blocked shot by their team as they play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    AP Photo/Nell Redmond

    The South Carolina women's basketball team might be in a class by themselves this season.

    The reigning champion Gamecocks welcomed No. 3 LSU to Columbia on Sunday and coasted past the Tigers 88-64.

    Beyond the implications in the SEC title race and NCAA tournament seeding, this was viewed as a battle between two of the best players in the country. But neither LSU's Angel Reese nor South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shined the brightest. Reese had 16 points, four rebounds and four blocks, while Boston finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

    Kamilla Cardoso and Zia Cooke ultimately stole the spotlight. Cardoso earned a double-double by scoring 18 points and collecting 13 boards, and Cooke chipped in with 17 points off the bench.

    Chandler Mack @chandlerdmack

    "She is just a dominant player, she's our separator." <br><br>Aliyah Boston gives high praise to Kamilla Cardoso following Kamilla's 18 point &amp; 13 rebound performance in the win vs LSU. <a href="https://twitter.com/WLTX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WLTX</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gamecocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gamecocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/yShGQBsyoZ">pic.twitter.com/yShGQBsyoZ</a>

    Meredith Cash @mercash22

    Kamilla Cardoso was the big to take over this game, just as we all anticipated

    Natalie Weiner @natalieweiner

    kamila cardoso is a cheat code

    Maggie Hendricks @maggiehendricks

    Kamilla Cardoso has grown and improved so much as a player just over the course of this season. She's going to be terrifying next year.

    A national champion won't be crowned until April 2, but right now it's tough to envision the 2023 NCAA tournament ending with anything other than a second straight title for South Carolina.

    Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4

    South Carolina did not come to play.

    Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4

    South Carolina is just a vet team who are all bought in. They all embody dawns confidence and swagger.

    Jasmine B. @jazzvangogh

    So South Carolina is going back to back this year right? Ok cool <a href="https://t.co/Iidsx8w1YX">pic.twitter.com/Iidsx8w1YX</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Bruh South Carolina didn't just beat LSU. They DEMOLISHED them!! Helluva effort today and you saw why they are such a talented and SMART squad this year.

    Chandler Mack @chandlerdmack

    GAMECOCKS WIN‼️<br><br>No. 1 South Carolina defeats No. 3 LSU 88-64, clinching their 31st straight victory and sixth win against a top-25 opponent. <br><br>If there was ever any doubt, the best team in the Country still resides in Columbia, SC. <a href="https://twitter.com/WLTX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WLTX</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gamecocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gamecocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/PnTifgPhEy">pic.twitter.com/PnTifgPhEy</a>

    WSLAM @wslam

    yall think south carolina going back 2 back this year 👀

    Erica Wheeler @EWeezy_For3eezy

    South Carolina controlled the game from the start! They've been on a bigger stages! You saw their poise from the start! <br>This LSU group haven't been on a stage of this magnitude! But at some point I think LSU will be ready! They needed this shock! But SC came READYT! 👏🏾

    Susan Lassiter-Lyons @susanlyons

    Still undefeated! South Carolina will have back to back National Championships. Guaranteed. 🏀⛹️‍♀️🎉❤️ <a href="https://t.co/eiPM5GdO4P">https://t.co/eiPM5GdO4P</a> <a href="https://t.co/4RbxRoyPOa">pic.twitter.com/4RbxRoyPOa</a>

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    lmfao who is beating the south carolina gamecocks

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    "The only team that can beat South Carolina is South Carolina if they play poorly." <br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/Andraya_Carter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Andraya_Carter</a> after the <a href="https://twitter.com/GamecockWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GamecockWBB</a> win against LSU. <a href="https://t.co/Pi0huKa5QG">pic.twitter.com/Pi0huKa5QG</a>

    For LSU, the outcome might be a bit of a reality check. The Tigers entered the contest with a perfect 23-0 record, but they had a relatively easy non-conference schedule that made it difficult to judge overall standing.

    As a championship contender, LSU still has some work to do.

    Russell Steinberg @Russ_Steinberg

    Are you telling me LSU's undefeated record was a product of Mulkeyscheduling????

    Madeline Adams @MadelineAdamsTV

    100% agree. <br><br>Have a feeling this won't be the last time these two teams see each other this season. LSU will learn a lot from this loss. <a href="https://t.co/ierU4bh0zf">https://t.co/ierU4bh0zf</a>

    Monique Currie @Mocurrie25

    Bc LSU ain't play nobody this season and uconn is uconn. They gon always step up

    Emery Glover @EmeryGlover17

    Let me just say this. LSU is gonna be somebody's problem in the tournament. For sure. But they ran into a well-oiled machine today. Today is a teachable moment for the Tigers.

    Chasity Melvin @chasitymelvin

    I really had people arguing with me today saying LSU had a chance...I chose silence...I don't know much but I know basketball.

    The Gamecocks and Tigers both have four games left in the regular season before the conference tournament tips off March 1.

    Barring a major surprise, the teams appear to be on a collision course for the SEC title game on March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.