Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti, Wife Christina Welcome Twin Girls Ahead of Super Bowl 57

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before Super Bowl LVII even kicked off on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti already scored a huge win.

According to ESPN, Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to twin girls Sunday morning in Chicago. Allegretti was able to watch the arrival of his daughters on FaceTime in the lobby of the team hotel, and he will be available to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

The Chiefs could have more good news on the way, as wide receiver Mecole Hardman announced that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had gone into labor on Sunday as well. Hardman is currently on injured reserve and won't be playing in the game.

There's also baby fever on the other side of the field, as Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant and will have her obstetricians on hand at State Farm Stadium on Sunday just in case they're needed.

It all makes for some heartwarming moments, reminiscent of Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson leaving the post-game celebration after winning Super Bowl LVI to be with his wife Samaria as she gave birth to their son, whom they named Champ.