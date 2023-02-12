Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders QB Won't Accept Trade to Saints, Any Other Team

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr plans to exercise the full no-trade clause in his three-year, $121.5 million extension.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Carr will veto a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other NFL team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release the four-time Pro Bowler.

Cutting Carr will help the Raiders save $29.3 million for the 2023 season while saddling them with a dead-money hit of $5.6 million.

The veteran quarterback basically holds all of the cards. In addition to his no-trade clause, he has $40.4 million that becomes guaranteed on Wednesday. That prevents Las Vegas from dragging the situation out in order to find a trade that works.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Raiders and Saints "had the framework of a trade in place" but that Carr's contract was an obstacle in negotiations.

If a trade with New Orleans or any other franchise was contingent on reworking his current deal, then simply becoming a free agent is the smartest play for the 31-year-old. He'd have to leave money on the table one way or the other, and now he can pick his next destination.

Once he hits the open market, he'll be one of the best QBs available and have plenty of interested suitors.

Carr has yet to break into the elite tier of the position, but he provided a steady baseline for Las Vegas during his nine seasons with the team.

The 2022 season was more of the same as he threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Football Outsiders ranked him 17th in DYAR among quarterbacks, and he was 13th in QBR (55.5).

The biggest dilemma for Carr might be whether he prefers long-term security over a short-term deal that presumably represents a steep pay cut from what he was originally going to earn in 2023.

Signing a one-year contract would be risky but could position the 6'3" signal-caller for a massive payday next offseason if he excelled on the field.