NFL Rumors: Jets Inquired on Aaron Rodgers' Trade Status amid Packers Future Rumors

The New York Jets have looked into the availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the Packers would be "open" to dealing Rodgers if the quarterback wants to leave. Other teams have already reportedly inquired about the veteran's availability.

Rodgers is coming off a disappointing year with Green Bay, totaling 3,695 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the team finished 8-9.

It was a steep decline for a player who won back-to-back MVP awards and totaled 85 touchdowns with just nine interceptions in 2020 and 2021. He went from leading the NFL in passer rating in two straight seasons to finishing with a 91.9 rating, his lowest as a starter.

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers through 2026, but there is uncertainty about his future. The 39-year-old told The Pat McAfee Show this week he will contemplate his future during a four-day darkness retreat.

The Jets would be a logical landing spot as a team openly seeking a quarterback upgrade this offseason.

Head coach Robert Saleh said last month the team is "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. Team owner Woody Johnson also indicated the interest:

The Jets' new offensive coordinator is also Nathaniel Hackett, who held the same role with the Packers from 2019 to 2021.

New York already has a quality defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed last year, while young offensive playmakers like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall would make things easier for any quarterback.

In the event of a Rodgers trade, the Packers would seem likely to move forward with Jordan Love as their starter.