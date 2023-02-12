Ravens' Calais Campbell to Return for 16th NFL Season, Targets 100th Career Sack

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell confirmed he will return for the 2023 season during a segment on NFL Network on Sunday:

"I'm coming back, baby," Campbell said on air.

Campbell is heading into his 16th season in the NFL, with the last three coming with the Ravens. He currently has 99 career sacks and will look to join the 41 players in league history officially with at least 100 sacks.

