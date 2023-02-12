Chiefs' Andy Reid Doesn't Rule Out Retirement After Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said he could retire following the Super Bowl.

During Fox's pregame coverage for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said Reid told him "I'll have a decision I'll need to make" when discussing if he could call it quits at the end of the season.

Reid is set to coach in the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four years and is searching for his second career Super Bowl win as a head coach.

