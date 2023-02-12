X

    Chiefs' Andy Reid Doesn't Rule Out Retirement After Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2023

    SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 07, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said he could retire following the Super Bowl.

    During Fox's pregame coverage for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said Reid told him "I'll have a decision I'll need to make" when discussing if he could call it quits at the end of the season.

    Reid is set to coach in the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four years and is searching for his second career Super Bowl win as a head coach.

