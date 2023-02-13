Patrick Mahomes Says Ankle Injury Won't Impact Availability for Chiefs' OTAs

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes told reporters the grade 2 high ankle sprain he suffered during the playoffs in the team's run to the championship will not prevent him from being available for OTAs during the offseason.

"The only thing that will take a hit is my golf game," he said.

Mahomes gave the Chiefs a scare in the first quarter of their AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His right leg and ankle were bent at an awkward angle when linebacker Arden Key attempted to tackle him.

After limping on the field for a brief period, Mahomes left the game for two series to get his ankle taped up. He was able to return for the second half and lead the Chiefs to victory.

The two-time NFL MVP was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after X-rays came back negative. He played through the injury in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There were a couple of moments against the Bengals when Mahomes was favoring the ankle, but his overall performance looked in line with what he's done all season. The 27-year-old threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 win.

It was yet another defining moment in the still-young career of Mahomes, but he seemed to re-aggravate it in the first half of the Super Bowl win when he limped off the field following a tackle.

Yet he remained in the contest and led Kansas City to its second Lombardi Trophy in four years with three touchdown passes.