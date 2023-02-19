Bobby Lashley Defeats Brock Lesnar by DQ at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar by disqualification in a heated grudge match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Lashley got Lesnar into the Hurt Lock, and it appeared The Beast Incarnate was fading fast. However, he countered with a low-blow kick, causing referee Chad Patton to call for the bell.

Lesnar wasn't happy with that result and delivered an F-5 to Patton before turning his ire toward The All Mighty.

The two men first became rivals last year leading up to their WWE Championship match at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Due to interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, Lashley won that contest to become WWE champion.

The Beast won the title back the following month at Elimination Chamber, but that was far from the end of their feud.

Upon returning to WWE in October 2022 after a hiatus, he targeted Lashley, attacking him before a United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins and costing him the title.

That led to a second singles match between the two at Crown Jewel the following month, and although The All Mighty dominated most of the match, The Beast prevailed.

Recently, the rivalry has ramped up again, as Lesnar cost Lashley the U.S. title once again last month when he attacked his rival during a championship match against Austin Theory on the 30th anniversary episode of Raw.

Lesnar and Lashley both entered the men's Royal Rumble match the following week, and while The Beast made an instant impact by eliminating multiple Superstars, he only lasted in the ring for a few minutes before The All Mighty eliminated him.

In the weeks that followed, the two men remained at odds, attacking each other multiple times, which led to an agreement on a rubber match at Elimination Chamber.

With each of them holding a win over the other in singles matches, Saturday's bout represented the tiebreaker and a chance to enter WrestleMania 39 on a high note.

The All Mighty scored the victory, and in the wake of Bray Wyatt calling out the winner of the match on Friday's SmackDown, it could lead to a Lashley vs. Wyatt match at WrestleMania.

