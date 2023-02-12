Eagles' Lane Johnson Reveals 5,500-Calorie Daily Diet Ahead of Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When he's not eating up opposing pass rushers on the field, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is eating a whole lot of food off of it.

Johnson, 32, is listed at 6'6", 325 pounds, and it's taken a lot of work and food for him to get to that size, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

About three years ago, when looking bulk up from 312 pounds to the 330 range, Johnson met Stan Efferding, founder of The Vertical diet, who put him on a 5,500-calorie-per-day meal plan.

While it seems like an overwhelming amount, it's a diet that has worked for Johnson and allowed him to perform at the highest of levels, gaining about 20 pounds since getting on the diet and making him stronger.

During this time, he's remained one of the most important players on the Eagles roster 10 years into his career.

"It's a lot, but the whole thing is it's easy on the digestive system," Johnson said after the Eagles' final practice before flying to Phoenix. "So it's not like you're always bloated. … It's a lot easier on the stomach than eating a whole bunch of stuff."

About 1,000 calories come from protein, 1,100 from fat and the rest of the come from carbohydrates, which help fuel his workouts, per Berman.

The diet that Johnson is on is comparable to that of Hafþór Björnsson, who played The Mountain on Game of Thrones, and four-time World's Strongest Man, Brian Shaw.

"That sounds like a lot to you and me," Efferding told Berman. "But that's not outrageous for sports performance."

Johnson, a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, is in the midst one of the best seasons in his career, as he's helped the Eagles reach another Super Bowl.

He has not allowed a sack dating back to the 2020 season and has been playing the last several weeks with a torn adductor, for which he has postponed surgery until after the Super Bowl.