49ers Rumors: Bobby Slowik to Join Texans as OC Under DeMeco Ryans

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Houston Texans are reportedly hiring 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Slowik plans to follow new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston.

Slowik and Ryans began their careers together in San Francisco during the 2017 season as defensive assistants. Slowik moved to the offensive side of the ball beginning in 2019 and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2022.

The Texans hired Ryans as their head coach last month. He's the third coach hired by the organization in as many seasons following David Culley and Lovie Smith, who were both fired after only one year.

Houston gave Ryans, perhaps the most sought-after coordinator in the NFL, a six-year deal to help lure him back to the franchise where he began his NFL career. Ryans played linebacker for the Texans from 2006-11, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 and making two Pro Bowls (2007, 2009).

After retiring from football in 2016, Ryans began his coaching career a year later in San Francisco, quickly moving up the ranks from quality control coach to defensive coordinator. His and Slowik's journeys with the 49ers largely mirrored one another, though San Francisco does not have a formal offensive coordinator position, with Kyle Shanahan handling the playcalling duties.

Slowik will get his first opportunity to run what should be a much-improved offense in Houston. The Texans have the No. 2 pick in April's draft and will likely select their next franchise quarterback, with Alabama's Bryce Young currently looking like the favorite. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are also expected to be high first-round picks.

Slowik began his coaching career under Mike Shanahan with the Washington franchise in 2011 before being fired when Shanahan was let go in 2013. He then spent three years working for Pro Football Focus before being hired by Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.