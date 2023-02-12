Raiders' Darren Waller: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Will Be NFL's 'GOAT' TE When He Retires

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Darren Waller has spent most of his career competing against Travis Kelce, and that's led to some healthy respect among the tight ends.

The Las Vegas Raiders star told TMZ Sports he sees Kelce finishing his career as the GOAT at the position.

"He's that good," Waller said. "I feel like he'll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. And I don't think that's farfetched. It's awesome to see what he does."

Kelce has already built a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume, making eight Pro Bowls and earning seven All-Pro selections over the course of his 10-year career. He's reeled off seven straight 1,000-yard seasons and has been the most consistently productive tight end in the NFL since Patrick Mahomes' arrival in Kansas City.

Among tight ends, Kelce currently sits fifth all time in receptions with 814. Tony Gonzalez leads the pack with 1,325, and Jason Witten (1,228) is the only other tight end in NFL history to top 1,000 receptions.

Barring injury or a surprise retirement, Kelce should easily become the third player to join that list. Passing Gonzalez and Witten will depend on how long Kelce plans on playing. He turns 34 in October and is under contract for three more seasons, which will also take him over the $100 million mark in earnings.

If Kelce retires at the end of that contract, it's likely he'll remain behind Gonzalez and Witten on the all-time list. That said, if he wants to follow in the footsteps of his fellow all-time greats and continue playing as he approaches age 40, it's possible Kelce winds up with the stats to back up Waller's claim.