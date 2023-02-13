Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Top Teams, Sleepers and Dark Horses for 2023-2024 NFL Season

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Top Teams, Sleepers and Dark Horses for 2023-2024 NFL SeasonFebruary 13, 2023
The 2022-23 NFL season came to a close Sunday evening when the Kansas City Chiefs became Super Bowl LVII champions. While the Chiefs may still be celebrating their victory, it's not too early to start thinking about which team will be popping Champagne in the locker room this time next year.
Kansas City is obviously among the favorites and has a strong chance to defend its title, but it's worth remembering the NFL hasn't seen back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003-04.
It's an exceedingly difficult task to repeat, evidenced by last year's Lombardi Trophy-winning Los Angeles Rams failing to even make it back to the playoffs this season. Parity has made it so that even the worst teams this season have a real chance at making noise in next year's playoffs.
With that in mind, here is a look at some of the favorites, sleepers and dark horses to win Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Favorite: Kansas City Chiefs +600
After reaching the AFC Championship Game each season for the last half-decade and winning two Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs unsurprisingly remain atop the list of favorites going into next season. The Chiefs will likely stay in the league's upper echelon for as long as Patrick Mahomes remains under center and Andy Reid keeps calling the shots on the sideline.
The offensive line—which was the Achilles' heel of this team in past years—has morphed into one of the league's finest units and should remain as such with talents like Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey locked into long-term deals.
While Travis Kelce is well on the wrong side of 30, the superstar tight end remains the class of his position and has shown no signs of slowing down. His reliable presence affords plenty of time for the Chiefs to unearth the next generation of star pass-catchers to keep this team contending for years to come.
Although the defense doesn't get much fanfare, Kansas City did rank a respectable No. 11 in yards allowed and No. 16 in points conceded during this past regular season.
The Chiefs accomplished this despite having several rookies—including Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis and Bryan Cook among others—installed in key roles. If these young prospects continue developing on their current trajectory, the Chiefs should improve significantly on this side of the ball next season.
No futures bet is a sure thing, but the Chiefs are as close to one as imaginable in the modern NFL. This team always seems to find a way into the conference championship each year and will have a real shot at winning it all again in 2024.
Favorite: Buffalo Bills +700
The Buffalo Bills may have stumbled in the playoffs, but the future is still bright in Western New York.
Josh Allen has developed into one of the true stars at the quarterback position despite some struggles with costly turnovers. Those should come down as he gains more experience heading into his sixth professional campaign, especially if Buffalo's brass can augment the passing attack with a better ground game this offseason.
The lack of rushing threats significantly hamstrung the Bills' title chances this year. The team mustered a meager 64 rushing yards in a divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a contest in which Allen led his team with 26 rushing yards and scored his side's lone rushing touchdown.
With starting running back Devin Singletary hitting free agency this offseason, Buffalo can look to augment James Cook—a second-round pick in 2022—with a more dangerous backfield mate. Whether the team taps a veteran on the open market or utilizes another draft selection to reinforce this platoon remains to be seen, but it's a position that should be easily upgradeable regardless of the approach.
A few tweaks to the offensive line to replace some ineffective pieces—Spencer Brown and Roger Saffold stand out as two players the team could shuffle around or move on from this offseason—will go a long way as well.
The defense may have see some new faces in 2023, but that isn't a necessarily bad thing. Dane Jackson, Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips all had middling seasons at best heading into free agency, making them easily replaceable as the Bills seek upgrades in free agency and the draft.
If the team can free up enough finances to retain a pair of key defensive free agents in Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds, it would greatly assist in solidifying this unit for the upcoming season.
With star pass-rusher Von Miller's expected return—he missed six games and the playoffs with a knee injury—the Bills should have enough reinforcements coming to make a deep run next year.
Favorite: San Francisco 49ers +800
Since tapping Kyle Shanahan to fill the club's head coaching vacancy back in 2017, the San Francisco 49ers have managed to rate among the NFL's top squads. They've accomplished much in a short span despite suffering some brutal injury woes along the way.
Shanahan had hoped to hand the keys of his offense over to Trey Lance this year, a transition that never got off the ground after 2021's No. 3 overall pick was lost to a season-ending ACL tear just two games in.
Jimmy Garoppolo helped keep the ship afloat, going 7-3 as a starter, but he was knocked out with a broken foot that left the Niners to turn to Brock Purdy—2022's Mr. Irrelevant—as its top option under center. Instead of folding, San Francisco rallied around the rookie and finished the year winning all five games that the Iowa product started.
After pummeling the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round and holding the Dallas Cowboys' potent offense to just 12 points in a divisional victory, the Niners were ravaged by injuries to key players—including losing Purdy early—and failed to put up much of a fight in the NFC Championship Game.
Despite the loss, the San Francisco 49ers still defied the odds by having a fantastic season, one that should have fans excited for the future.
Reaching a third NFC Championship Games in four years despite losing two starting quarterbacks and relying on an unheralded seventh-round pick is a testament to Shanahan's wizardry and a big reason to believe San Francisco will be right back in the Super Bowl hunt next year regardless of who is under center.
There isn't much work to do this offseason, either. Adding some more talent on the edge will help—Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam were the only two players to notch at least five sacks this year—and getting a long-term deal in place for a right tackle would be a major boon as Mike McGlinchey is set to hit the open market.
If the 49ers—who won't be on the clock until No. 100 in the upcoming draft and have just over $3 million in projected cap space at the moment—can make these tweaks and stay healthy, they'll be a tough out in next year's postseason.
Favorite: Philadelphia Eagles +900
In the span of just two years, the Philadelphia Eagles went from winning just four games during Doug Pederson's final season to becoming the class of the NFC under Nick Sirianni.
It may have been a quick rise back to the top for the Eagles, but it's unlikely their tenure here will be as short-lived as their last stint as champions. While Philadelphia struggled to remain an elite club after winning Super Bowl LII five years ago, this roster seems much more suited for long-term success after coming up just shy of a title in Super Bowl LVII.
Instead of relying on a backup quarterback to run the offense—as Nick Foles did a half-decade ago when he improbably led the Eagles to a Lombardi Trophy after replacing Carson Wentz—this squad is led by an MVP-caliber signal-caller who is just scratching the surface of his potential.
Jalen Hurts left no doubts about his ability to guide the Eagles to greatness following a transcendent 2022 campaign. The third-year quarterback improved as a passer in nearly every facet this past season, culminating in career highs for completion percentage (66.5 percent), passing yardage (3,701) and touchdown throws (22) while getting picked off just six times in 15 games.
Hurts' ability to scramble adds an extra dimension to Philadelphia's offense, too, one that makes this squad exceedingly difficult for opponents to stop. The 24-year-old rushed for 760 yards and 13 scores on 165 totes during the regular season.
With three Pro Bowlers on the offensive line—Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson all received nods this year, a testament to how dominant this unit is—and a Pro Bowl running back in Miles Sanders, the Eagles are well-positioned to continue dominating the trenches in 2023.
As good as Philadelphia's offense—which averaged the third-most yardage and points per game in 2022—has been, it's the club's defense that truly sets it apart from the rest.
The Eagles allowed a mere 301.5 yards per game—just 1.5 yards more than the league-leading San Francisco 49ers—and gave up just 20.2 points on average this past season. The squad nearly set the single-season sack record after racking up a whopping 70, just two shy of the 1985 Chicago Bears' all-time mark and tied for the fourth-most interceptions in the league with 17.
While some of the team's top defensive contributors such as Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are getting up there in age, there should be more than enough left in the tank for Philadelphia's returning talent to make another championship push in 2023.
Sleeper: Dallas Cowboys +1400
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more intriguing title contenders for a good chunk of this past season before sputtering out down the stretch.
After going 10-2 between Weeks 2 and 14—with the only losses in that span coming to the rival Philadelphia Eagles and an overtime defeat to the Green Bay Packers—Dallas limped into the playoffs on the heels of an uninspiring regular-season finish.
The Cowboys went just 2-2 over the final four games then notched an unimpressive victory over a severely flawed Tampa Bay Buccaneers opponent in the wild-card round.
After being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers by a 19-12 margin in the divisional round—Dallas scored 12 or fewer points in two of its last three games after averaging 27.5 on the season—it was clear something needed to change.
While head coach Mike McCarthy would end up keeping his job, the Cowboys did elect to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore's offenses had consistently ranked near the top of the league during his four-year stint as the OC for America's Team, but both sides seemed to agree a change was needed after the campaign finished on a sour note.
With Brian Schottenheimer filling the role Moore vacated but McCarthy set to call the offensive plays in 2023, the Cowboys will have a new offensive look that could bring more success in the postseason.
McCarthy plans to utilize a similar West Coast offense to the one he ran during his tenure at the Green Bay Packers between 2006 and 2018. The Packers went 125-77-2 in the regular season and reached NFC Championship Game four times in that span, a stretch that included a Super Bowl XLV victory back in 2010.
Considering Dallas hasn't advanced past the divisional round since the mid-1990s, just getting to the conference championship would be a major feat for this organization.
Some of the biggest pieces are already in place to make a deep run, including a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in Dak Prescott and a tenacious defense laden with young talent.
If the Cowboys hit on some of their draft picks and make a few shrewd free-agent pickups to fill the holes on this roster—the wide receiver, offensive guard and cornerback spots could use an injection of talent—this team could be a sleeper Super Bowl contender in 2023.
Sleeper: Baltimore Ravens +2200
After a one-year hiatus, the Baltimore Ravens were able to make it back to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. While it was a short-lived appearance, Baltimore battled hard in an eventual 24-17 loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals and showed it has the potential to be a contender going forward.
The biggest issue the Ravens need to sort out is at the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson is set to become a free agent this offseason, but head coach Jon Harbaugh said there is a "200 percent chance" that the 2019 MVP remains with his current club in 2023.
Baltimore has several options at its disposal, including franchise tagging Jackson for the next two seasons, but it would behoove the organization to get a long-term deal done with the quarterback.
Inopportune injuries have taken their toll on Jackson and have been costly for the Ravens. Jackson's five missed games in 2021 ultimately submarined Baltimore's chances at a playoff berth. He was sidelined another five games this past season and was unavailable for the team's wild-card round matchup, an absence that helped swing a tight game in Cincinnati's favor.
Following that playoff exit, running back J.K. Dobbins claimed the Ravens would have advanced if their starting quarterback was healthy, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Despite the rash of ailments that have limited his availability, Baltimore is clearly a better team with Jackson in the lineup, and the focus should be on locking him up on a multi-year extension. The team has gone 45-16 in the 61 games that Jackson has started since he was drafted back in 2018. In the 21 games the signal-caller has missed, the Ravens are just 8-13.
If Baltimore can get the Jackson situation sorted and avoid a holdout, the organization will have a real chance to contend in a tough AFC North race next season. Should they get through to the playoffs healthy, the Ravens will be a force to be reckoned with and have a realistic shot at claiming the franchise's third Super Bowl title.
Dark Horse: Cleveland Browns +4000
The Cleveland Browns were a surprise playoff contender late into the 2022 campaign despite going 2-5 over the first seven weeks. While their improbable bid ultimately came up short, the Browns did finish 2022 with four wins over their last seven games and showed they have the talent to be a dangerous squad in 2023.
With Deshaun Watson back on the field after serving an 11-game suspension after being accused by more than 24 women of sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions, the ceiling on Cleveland's offense is vastly raised.
Watson's first season of the five-year, $230 million contract he signed with the Browns was a tad rocky, but he began to find his footing quickly after returning to meaningful action for the first time since the end of the 2020 season. He threw for 276 yards and a score against a tough Cincinnati Bengals defense in just his second game back and racked up three touchdowns on just 18 passing attempts in the season's penultimate matchup.
The 27-year-old should be improved next year with a real shot at rounding back into his Pro Bowl form, but the Browns will have to shore up several weak points on the roster to elevate to contending status.
Defense should be a priority for the front office, with the defensive line sticking out as one of the major problem areas in Cleveland. The team has one of the edge spots solidified thanks to the presence of superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett, but finding a viable option on the other side and acquiring more talent at the defensive tackle spot should be atop the to-do list.
Getting Watson another high-end wideout would also benefit the Browns' bid to return to the playoffs for only the second time in the last two decades. Amari Cooper had a quality first season in Cleveland—catching 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns—but this offense needs a good No. 2 wideout to pair with the veteran pass-catcher.
Cleveland will need to be creative when figuring out how to address these needs. There are some significant limitations—the organization is currently more than $14 million over the projected salary cap, lacks a first-round pick this year and only possesses two selections in the top 100 of the 2023 draft—but the Browns still have a decent chance to be a dark-horse Super Bowl contender thanks to Watson's presence, a strong running game and decent defensive pieces to build around.
Dark Horse: New England Patriots +6000
The New England Patriots may not be the powerhouse they were during the Tom Brady years, but this team still has the potential to hang tough against anyone in the league.
While the Patriots managed to keep themselves in contention for much of the campaign, they eventually failed to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years because of a late-season skid. New England ended the year having won just three of its final eight and just one of its last four games.
It was a disappointing ending that left the Patriots with several pressing questions to solve during the offseason.
Many of New England's failures are surprisingly a reflection on the coaching staff. While Bill Belichick remains one of the greatest head coaches to ever walk the sidelines, his controversial decision to not promote coordinators cost the club dearly this past season.
After losing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, Belichick opted to bring back Joe Judge and Matt Patricia after their failed head coaching stints. Patricia—the team's defensive coordinator between 2012 and 2017—was shockingly designated as an offensive play-caller, while Judge, New England's special teams coordinator from 2015 through 2019, worked as the quarterback coach.
Under their direction, the Patriots offense and second-year quarterback Mac Jones took significant steps back. The squad, which ranked No. 6 in scoring and No. 15 in total offense in 2021, fell to No. 17 and No. 26, respectively, in those categories. Jones couldn't build on his promising rookie year, seeing his completion percentage, per-game passing yardage and touchdowns all fall.
Things are already improving in the coaching ranks for New England though. Patricia was relieved of play-calling duties and Judge has been fired. Bill O'Brien will be taking over both roles after he was named both the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2023 campaign following a stint at Alabama.
O'Brien is already familiar with Jones after he worked with the quarterback during his final season in Tuscaloosa. The pairing should help raise the 2021 first-round pick's game after he reportedly landed in Belichick's "doghouse" for seeking outside help last season.
If Jones, a Pro Bowler as a rookie, can get back on track, the Patriots have the upside and cap space to evolve the rest of the roster into a contender this offseason. The franchise has approximately $38 million in cap space to work with—the fourth-most available finances in the league. It's money it can use to bolster areas of need, such as the offensive line and wide receiver's room.
Factor in six selections across the first four rounds of the upcoming draft—headlined by the No. 14 overall pick—and it's easy to see a scenario in which New England quickly completes a major roster overhaul that brings it back to the playoffs next season.
Whether they can win it all will largely depend on Jones' development, but it's much more likely he'll thrive with O'Brien replacing last year's abysmal coaching staff.
AFC Super Bowl LVIII Odds
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Buffalo Bills +700
Cincinnati Bengals +900
Los Angeles Chargers +2200
Baltimore Ravens +2200
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800
New York Jets +2800
Miami Dolphins +3000
Denver Broncos +3000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Cleveland Browns +4000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500
New England Patriots +6000
Tennessee Titans +7500
Indianapolis Colts +15000
Houston Texans +20000
NFC Super Bowl LVIII Odds
San Francisco 49ers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Detroit Lions +3000
Green Bay Packers +3000
Los Angeles Rams +3500
New York Giants +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4500
New Orleans Saints +5000
Carolina Panthers +5500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000
Seattle Seahawks +7000
Washington Commanders +7000
Atlanta Falcons +7500
Chicago Bears +8000
Arizona Cardinals +20000
