Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Top Teams, Sleepers and Dark Horses for 2023-2024 NFL Season

The New England Patriots may not be the powerhouse they were during the Tom Brady years, but this team still has the potential to hang tough against anyone in the league.

While the Patriots managed to keep themselves in contention for much of the campaign, they eventually failed to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years because of a late-season skid. New England ended the year having won just three of its final eight and just one of its last four games.

It was a disappointing ending that left the Patriots with several pressing questions to solve during the offseason.

Many of New England's failures are surprisingly a reflection on the coaching staff. While Bill Belichick remains one of the greatest head coaches to ever walk the sidelines, his controversial decision to not promote coordinators cost the club dearly this past season.

After losing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, Belichick opted to bring back Joe Judge and Matt Patricia after their failed head coaching stints. Patricia—the team's defensive coordinator between 2012 and 2017—was shockingly designated as an offensive play-caller, while Judge, New England's special teams coordinator from 2015 through 2019, worked as the quarterback coach.

Under their direction, the Patriots offense and second-year quarterback Mac Jones took significant steps back. The squad, which ranked No. 6 in scoring and No. 15 in total offense in 2021, fell to No. 17 and No. 26, respectively, in those categories. Jones couldn't build on his promising rookie year, seeing his completion percentage, per-game passing yardage and touchdowns all fall.

Things are already improving in the coaching ranks for New England though. Patricia was relieved of play-calling duties and Judge has been fired. Bill O'Brien will be taking over both roles after he was named both the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2023 campaign following a stint at Alabama.

O'Brien is already familiar with Jones after he worked with the quarterback during his final season in Tuscaloosa. The pairing should help raise the 2021 first-round pick's game after he reportedly landed in Belichick's "doghouse" for seeking outside help last season.

If Jones, a Pro Bowler as a rookie, can get back on track, the Patriots have the upside and cap space to evolve the rest of the roster into a contender this offseason. The franchise has approximately $38 million in cap space to work with—the fourth-most available finances in the league. It's money it can use to bolster areas of need, such as the offensive line and wide receiver's room.

Factor in six selections across the first four rounds of the upcoming draft—headlined by the No. 14 overall pick—and it's easy to see a scenario in which New England quickly completes a major roster overhaul that brings it back to the playoffs next season.

Whether they can win it all will largely depend on Jones' development, but it's much more likely he'll thrive with O'Brien replacing last year's abysmal coaching staff.