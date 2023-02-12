ESPN: Vic Fangio Signed 2-Week Eagles Contract Before Super Bowl; Will Join Dolphins

Harry How/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos coach and incoming Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has reportedly been serving as a defensive consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Fangio signed a two-week contract with the Eagles after their NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers. Fangio was the Broncos' coach from 2019 to 2021 and has been lending his experience preparing for Kansas City.

