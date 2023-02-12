WWE Rumors: Lacey Evans Doesn't Have Backstage Heat with Execs

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

There is reportedly no truth to speculation that WWE higher-ups are unhappy with Lacey Evans' recent work.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), there is "nothing to" the speculation, which came from "non-credible" accounts on Twitter.

The 32-year-old Evans has been under contract with WWE since 2016, and after making a name for herself in NXT, she was called up to the main roster in 2019 under her pin-up heel gimmick.

In February 2021, Evans was removed from WWE programming after becoming pregnant with her second daughter, and vignettes started airing for her return in April 2022.

It initially looked as though Evans was going to return as a babyface, drawing on her experience as a member of the United States Marine Corps, but she was quickly flipped to heel upon returning to television.

The creative team seemed to flip-flop on a couple of occasions with Evans' character, but she is once again a clear heel currently.

Evans wears military garb and has even adopted WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter's Cobra Clutch as her finishing move, but she also often cuts promos in which she berates the fans, cementing her villainous status.

WWE appears to be trying to build her back up from the ground up, as she has been featured in squash matches against enhancement talent, including on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

There is no question that Evans has the look, personality and athleticism that WWE typically looks for in a top female star, but it hasn't all come together for her on the main roster.

Despite that, WWE keeps trying, and her current character and angle is proof that the company wants to make it work.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.