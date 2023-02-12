Eagles Rumors: Jason Kelce to Consider Retirement After Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Super Bowl 57 could be the final game in the storied career for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, Kelce is considering retirement and "likely will make a final decision" before the new league year begins in March.

Amid speculation that he was considering retirement last year, Kelce announced he was returning for the 2022 season with a video on Twitter.

The keg in the video was apparently a real gift from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni as a bribe to get Kelce to play for another season, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

After receiving a commitment from Kelce for the 2022 season, the Eagles made him the highest-paid center in the NFL by signing him to a one-year, $14 million contract.

Speaking to reporters on Feb. 3, Kelce said he doesn't think winning the Super Bowl will impact whether or not he wants to keep playing football.

"From everything I've been told about when you know it's time to retire or not, you just know when you know, and it's going to be when you don't want to play football anymore," he explained.

The Eagles have already started planning for the possibility that Kelce could retire at some point soon. They used the 51st pick in the 2022 NFL draft to select Nebraska center Cam Jurgens as his potential successor.

Kelce has been instrumental in the success of Philadelphia's offensive line throughout his career. He has been named to the All-Pro first team five times in the past six seasons.

The 35-year-old has started all 186 games he's played between the regular season and playoffs. He hasn't missed a start since Week 8 of the 2014 season, a streak of 139 consecutive regular-season games.

Kelce won his first Super Bowl title with the Eagles during the 2017 season. He can add a second to his Hall-of-Fame resume if Philadelphia defeats the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.