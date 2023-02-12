Report: Lamar Jackson Hasn't Talked to Ravens' OC Targets Despite Harbaugh's Comments

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly not been in contact with candidates for the team's offensive coordinator opening.

Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Jackson's involvement in the search to replace Greg Roman has seemingly been minimal despite Ravens coach John Harbaugh saying the 2019 NFL MVP would have input on the team's new offensive coordinator.

Jackson could become an unrestricted free agent in March, but it's widely expected the Ravens will use their franchise tag to retain him if the two sides cannot agree on a long-term contract. Harbaugh said there is a "200 percent" chance Jackson is the team's quarterback in 2023.

"One hundred percent, 200 percent," Harbaugh told reporters last month. "There's no question about it. Lamar Jackson is our quarterback. He's been our quarterback. Everything that we've done in terms of building our offense and building our team, how we think in terms of putting people around him is based on this incredible young man, his talent, his ability and his competitiveness."

The Ravens moved on from Roman after a disappointing 2022 season. Roman was the architect of Jackson's 2019 MVP campaign, but the offense has lacked innovation in recent seasons. Baltimore finished 16th in offense this season and was one of the five worst passing offenses in football. Jackson, who missed five games because of injury, averaged a career-low in yards per attempt (6.9) and had his worst completion percentage (62.3) since his rookie year.

The Ravens have also consistently failed in landing Jackson a top-tier wideout; no receiver topped 500 yards in 2022. Their decision to trade Marquise Brown, who opened up space all over the field for Jackson, remains questionable at best.

Baltimore's process in replacing Roman has been slow to this point, but the team is expected to have significant interest in Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy after the Super Bowl.