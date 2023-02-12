X

    NFL Rumors: Bills' Josh Allen to Avoid Surgery for Elbow Injury, 'On Track' for 2023

    Adam WellsFebruary 12, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    Despite playing the second half of this season with a sprained UCL, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't expected to need surgery.

    Per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, doctors are "confident" Allen is progressing well from the injury and is "on track" to be fully healthy for the 2023 season.

