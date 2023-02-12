NFL Rumors: Bills' Josh Allen to Avoid Surgery for Elbow Injury, 'On Track' for 2023

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Despite playing the second half of this season with a sprained UCL, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't expected to need surgery.

Per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, doctors are "confident" Allen is progressing well from the injury and is "on track" to be fully healthy for the 2023 season.

