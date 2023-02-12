Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I'll 'Do My Best' to Chase Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl Rings

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

If anyone even has a chance to come close to Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl titles, it's probably going to Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is set to suit up in his third Super Bowl on Sunday when he takes the field against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two-time MVP is looking for his second title since taking over as Kansas City's starting quarterback in 2018.

When asked if he thinks he'll ever have a resumé that matches Brady's, Mahomes told reporters that he's certainly going to do his best to chase greatness, though he acknowledged that the same question will have to be asked once he's 38.

"It'll be tough. I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls, there's a reason that he's so far ahead of everybody else. It's hard to do, but I'll do my best to chase it, but I'll do my best to chase it. I've got to start off with trying to win this one this week," Mahomes said.

In his first five seasons as a starter, Brady won three Super Bowls (2002, 2004, 2005) with the New England Patriots. The three-time MVP and head coach Bill Belichick proved to be one of the greatest quarterback-coach combos of all time during their 20-year career together that saw them add three more titles in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Brady claimed his seventh and final championship as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

If Mahomes is going to have a shot at reaching Brady's seven rings, he's likely going to have to have a lengthy career similar to that of the 45-year-old who played 23 seasons before officially retiring on Feb. 1.

The conversation about whether Mahomes can catch Brady may shift following Sunday's Super Bowl.

If the Chiefs lose, it's going to be that much more difficult for the star quarterback to catch him, especially with quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and more continuing to improve each season.