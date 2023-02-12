Taylor Heinicke Mistaken for Christian McCaffrey by Fans at Super Bowl 57 Radio Row

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

NFL players are very public figures, and most are used to being recognized in public by fans.

But sometimes, fans get it wrong. Just ask Taylor Heinicke.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Funny moment of mistaken identity while leaving Super Bowl Radio Row. Was chatting with free-agent quarterback Heinicke when fans tried to stop him for autographs and pictures. They thought he was Christian McCaffrey. Heinicke was gracious with the mistake."

At least he wasn't mistaken for Carson Wentz. Then again, he wasn't mistaken for Patrick Mahomes, either.

It was Heinicke who supplanted Wentz for much of the 2022 season after the latter went down with an injury in Week 6, starting nine games before Wentz returned to the starting gig in Week 17. It wasn't a great situation for the Commanders at the quarterback position, in other words, en route to an 8-8-1 record.