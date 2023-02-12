Carson Wentz Rumors: Commanders, QB Will 'Probably Part Ways' amid Sam Howell Buzz

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Carson Wentz could be looking for a new home this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that the Washington Commanders "will probably part ways" with the veteran signal-caller after head coach Ron Rivera essentially committed to Sam Howell earlier this week.

Rivera said of Howell earlier this week, per ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams:

"The biggest thing we decided is he will start out as QB1. He will most certainly get the first opportunity. We go into OTAs and minicamp, he'll be QB1. He'll fight for that position. We'll give him every opportunity to earn it, and we'll see what happens when we get into training camp and through it."

Hoping he could revive his career in Washington, the Commanders acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The 30-year-old did anything but, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions in eight games.

Wentz started the team's first six games before going on injured reserve with a broken ring finger in his throwing hand. When he was designated to return on Dec. 12, Rivera opted to stick with Taylor Heinicke as his quarterback.

Heinicke started nine games from Week 7 through Week 16, leading Washington to a 5-3-1 record while completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Rivera turned back to Wentz midway through a Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers before the veteran got the start in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions in that matchup.

However, Wentz was benched again for the team's final matchup of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, and Howell got the start. The 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown against one interception, in addition to rushing for 35 yards and one score in a 26-6 win.

If the Commanders trade or release Wentz this offseason, they'll save $26.2 million in 2023, per Spotrac. It's hard to imagine he has much trade value at this point in his career, so Wentz is likely a candidate to be cut.