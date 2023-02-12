NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bienemy 'Top Choice' for Commanders OC; Colts HC Candidate

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to be a hot candidate in the NFL's coaching carousel following the Super Bowl.

Bieniemy could emerge as a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching position in the coming days, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. If he doesn't land a head coaching job, he is expected to be a "top choice" for the Washington Commanders' vacant offensive coordinator position, Graziano added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.