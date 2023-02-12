ESPN: Aaron Rodgers to Jets Rumors More Convincing 'Than Ever' Ahead of Super Bowl 57

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers could be swapping one green uniform for another this offseason as his future with the Green Bay Packers remains up in the air.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that he's "more convinced than ever" that the New York Jets will "aggressively pursue" the veteran signal-caller this offseason.

"The buzz around the Jets and Rodgers was strong at the Senior Bowl and hasn't subsided this week. The Jets believe they are close to contention. He's target A until proved otherwise," Fowler wrote.

However, Fowler added that Rodgers' price tag remains high and that the Packers "aren't down the road on any potential trade."

Fowler previously reported that people around the NFL who attended the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets as a team that "will at least try" to acquire Rodgers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported in January that the Packers were expected to explore the idea of trading Rodgers during the offseason and pivot to Jordan Love as their starting quarterback in 2023.

Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Utah State and has spent three seasons learning from Rodgers in hopes of one day taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback.

Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a three-year, $150.8 million contract before the 2022 campaign. Green Bay would save $15.8 million in 2023 by trading Rodgers after June 1, according to Spotrac. However, it would also be left with a dead cap hit of $15.8 million in 2023 and $24.5 million in 2024.

The Jets have been linked to Rodgers for much of the offseason following a disappointing 7-10 finish to the 2022 campaign that also saw second-year quarterback Zach Wilson benched in favor of Mike White.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, had an abysmal season, completing 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards and six touchdowns against seven interceptions in nine games.

The 23-year-old showed no signs of improvement from his rookie season, which has caused some concern among the New York brass. However, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported earlier this month that the Jets don't plan to trade Wilson because they hope he can learn as a backup in 2023.

Additionally, it wouldn't make much sense for New York to trade Wilson, as he likely doesn't have much trade value around the league as it stands. He's also still on his rookie contract.

Aside from Rodgers, who has also been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jets could look into acquiring Derek Carr or signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency. The franchise has a number of options, but it's clear they're looking for an upgrade to help take an already talented roster to the next level.