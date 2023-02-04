Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.

Fowler reported on Friday the Packers trading Rodgers "feels more possible than ever." He noted the team is "comfortable" with the development of 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who has spent the past three seasons as the backup.

While the Jets have been connected to Rodgers since their season ended, the Las Vegas Raiders could play spoiler in their quest. The Raiders were frequently linked to Tom Brady, but that ship sailed when he announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Davante Adams, who played with Rodgers for eight seasons, fueled speculation about the Raiders when he responded to a fan question on Twitter about which neighborhood the 39-year-old will be moving to.

"[Rodgers] was his QB for eight years, they were close when it counted, and money talks—Nevada is a tax-free state," one source close to Adams told Fowler.

The Jets certainly have to come out of this offseason with a new starting quarterback. Zach Wilson has proved he's not the answer since being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Mike White has shown flashes in limited action, but he's not consistent enough to be the starter for a team with playoff aspirations.

New York has a great situation for a new quarterback to walk into. The defense is already a championship-caliber unit after allowing the fourth-fewest points in the NFL last season.

2022 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson had 1,103 receiving yards as a rookie despite all of the issues at quarterback. Fellow rookie Breece Hall looked like one of the most explosive running backs in the league before a torn ACL in Week 7 ended his campaign.

Rodgers does have to prove his decline in performance this season was more about the Packers' lack of skill-position talent and not his age. His 3,695 passing yards were his fewest in a season in which he started at least 16 games. He also threw 12 interceptions, one fewer than he had in the previous three seasons combined.