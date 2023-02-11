Daron Payne, Commanders Have Started New Contract Negotiations, Ron Rivera Says

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders and defensive tackle Daron Payne have started negotiations on a new contract, head coach Ron Rivera told ESPN's John Keim in a recent interview.

Rivera added that while the two sides haven't gotten into compensation specifically, that getting Payne locked up is a "high priority" for the Commanders.

The Commanders have a couple of options regarding how to approach Payne's contract situation.

Washington could sign him to a long-term deal, apply the franchise tag and keep him for another year, franchise tag and trade him, or let him walk as an unrestricted free agent, which is the least desirable of those options.

Payne would earn around $18 million on a one-year franchise tag, which is slightly below his value. According to Spotrac's calculated market value, he's worth $19.4 million per year, and the projection has him valued at five years and $97.5 million.

Last offseason, wide receivers reset their market value, and defensive tackles are expected to do the same this offseason. Aside from Payne, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Dalvin Tomlinson and David Onyemata are among the DTs in need of new deals this spring.

Payne has emerged as a staple in Washington's defensive unit since being selected 13th overall in the 2018 draft out of Alabama. He put together the best season of his career in 2022, posting 11.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one fumble recovery, 64 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and 20 quarterback hits in 17 games en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

The 25-year-old has also been highly durable over his five-year career, appearing in at least 15 games in each of his seasons. In 81 games, he has posted one interception, 14 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, 26 sacks, 291 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss and 55 quarterback hits.

Getting Payne locked up opposite Jonathan Allen, who signed a four-year, $72 million extension in July 2021, would have the Commanders set at the position for a very long time.