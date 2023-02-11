MLB Rumors: Andrew Chafin, Diamondbacks Agree to 1-Year, $6.5M Contract

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Relief pitcher Andrew Chafin is set to join the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday.

Chafin's deal could reportedly reach up to the $7.5 million range with incentives.

He will now return to Arizona, where he started his career and spent seven seasons before bouncing around the league. Chafin had short stints with the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and most recently the Detroit Tigers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.