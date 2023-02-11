Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.

Rapoport reported on Jan. 31 his "sense" is the Ravens will opt for the exclusive franchise tag.

The exclusive tender is more expensive ($45.4 million) than the non-exclusive franchise tender ($32.4 million) but allows Baltimore to set its own price in a trade involving Jackson. The non-exclusive route would cap the haul at two first-round draft picks.

The amount of guarantees in Jackson's contract have been the biggest sticking point between Jackson and his team.

Pelissero reported in September the two-time Pro Bowler turned down a six-year offer that included $133 million in hopes of signing a deal that more closely approaches Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million with the Cleveland Browns.

It appears little has changed.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Feb. 3 the two sides "could possibly be $100 million apart."

"Those trade calls are coming," Fowler reported. "I don't get the sense that that process has heated up, in part because teams are assuming Jackson will be tagged. It's still very early on this one."

In the event Jackson's relationship with the team breaks down completely or the Ravens get the proverbial "Godfather offer," trading the 26-year-old would carry a lot of risk.

Draft picks carry a ton of theoretical value. They could help Baltimore not only land its next franchise quarterback, but also lay the groundwork for the future across multiple areas of the roster. The Herschel Walker trade in 1989 is the most obvious example of when the strategy works.

But back in 2012, many thought the Washington Commanders made a similarly one-sided swap when they sent three first-round picks and a second-rounder to the then-St. Louis Rams to move up to the No. 2 overall pick and select Robert Griffin III. Instead, the Rams failed to land any true cornerstones from the trade and its accompanying transactions.

When you already have an elite talent at the most important position on the field, flipping him for picks should almost always be a last resort.